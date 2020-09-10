Health department updates reopening guidance for long-term care facilities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues across the globe, health officials in Oklahoma say they are revising the guidance of long-term care facilities.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released revised guidance to support long-term care facilities’ efforts to balance the needs to protect residents from COVID-19 while ensuring healthy connections with family and friends.

“We are appreciative of the partnerships with our long-term care facilities in developing thoughtful plans to protect our most vulnerable. This phased reopening guidance is intended to help guide a very careful, organized, and safe reopening,” said Health Commissioner Lance Frye, MD.

Under the new guidance, officials say they have clarified visitation and communal activities in the different phases and revises reporting requirements on facilities.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities are encouraged to look at Oklahoma’s COVID-19 Alert System to help guide reopening decisions.

