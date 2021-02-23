Health Department warns Oklahomans against scams related to COVID-19 vaccinations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City-County Health Department officials are encouraging community members to be alert to scams related to COVID-19 vaccinations.

The scam aims to dupe people into paying for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. But the reality is that COVID-19 vaccinations are free.

“OCCD and other public health providers will never ask someone for a credit card to get a vaccine appointment,” an OCCHD news release states.

Anyone who has a question about a phone call they received regarding a vaccine or being vaccinated is asked to call OCCHD at (405) 425-4489 to verify the legitimacy of the call.