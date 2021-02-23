Health Department warns Oklahomans against scams related to COVID-19 vaccinations

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City-County Health Department officials are encouraging community members to be alert to scams related to COVID-19 vaccinations.

The scam aims to dupe people into paying for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. But the reality is that COVID-19 vaccinations are free.

“OCCD and other public health providers will never ask someone for a credit card to get a vaccine appointment,” an OCCHD news release states.

Anyone who has a question about a phone call they received regarding a vaccine or being vaccinated is asked to call OCCHD at (405) 425-4489 to verify the legitimacy of the call.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Contact In Your Corner Team

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter