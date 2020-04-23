Health experts: Coronavirus cases still occurring in warm climates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As state leaders come up with a plan to reopen the state, health experts say Oklahomans shouldn’t count on the virus going away when the weather warms up.

Dr. David Chansolme, INTEGRIS Medical Director Infection Prevention, says that some of the original data suggested that COVID-19 might struggle to survive on surfaces in warmer temperatures.

“From some of the original data published on the SARS- Coronavirus-2, the virus itself, it did look like warmer temperatures could help kill the COVID-19 virus on surfaces. It wouldn’t necessarily help an individual who already has it and has an illness,” Dr. Chansolme said. “For that reason, it’s still important to continue the social distancing and the hand hygiene.”

As researchers continue to study the virus, experts say that the data is mixed on whether COVID-19 spreads as easily in warm weather as it does in cold weather.

Recently, the National Academy of Sciences Committee compiled a report that described how some laboratory studies suggest that there might be reduced transmission of the virus under warmer and humid conditions.

However, they say it is still a major concern.

Chad Roy, a researcher at Tulane University, subjected the virus to hot and humid temperatures in a lab and studied it for 16 hours.

Roy noted that COVID-19 lived longer than flu, tuberculosis, or SARS.

Dr. Chansolme says that as temperatures warm up, the virus might die on hot surfaces, but notes that the virus is still spreading in summer climates across the globe.

“Coronavirus still happens in the very warm climates. It’s happening across the equator. India is a very hot country and they have a lot of disease there. Africa, sub-Sahara Africa still has a fair amount of disease so just because it’s a warmer climate, doesn’t necessarily mean that coronavirus isn’t still capable of causing human disease,” Dr. Chansolme said.