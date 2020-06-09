Health experts discuss uptick in younger COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla.(KFOR) – The Oklahoma City- County Health Department is reporting a slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases among younger patients as our state moves into phase 3 of reopening.

There was an increase of 10% for those ages 18-34 between May 22nd and June 5th.

Health department officials say most of those patients were younger and less likely to be hospitalized.

Also, the state health department reports that a male between the ages of 18-35 died of the virus in Nowata County, the fifth death in that age group.

Epidemiologists with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department say seeing more cases during our state’s reopening is not surprising.

“But it’s just interesting that we’re starting to see more younger individuals instead of 65+,” said Hieremila Haile, emergency preparedness epidemiologist with OCCHD.

Haile says they are able to diagnose more cases because testing is becoming more accessible.

Additionally, these cases appear to be milder or asymptomatic.

“So we’re starting to see how the rise in younger individuals are kind of coinciding in the decline of hospitalizations and complications with COVID,” she said.

At OU, Dr. Dale Bratzler is now the university’s chief COVID officer, leading discussions on how to keep nearly 30,000 students on the university’s three campuses safe.

“It’s a bit of a daunting task, you know,” said Bratzler.

He says the university wants to have a consistent approach to every situation, including having classes with 40 or more students move online.

Also, they are looking at ways to practice social distancing during in-person classes and are encouraging everyone to wear masks.

Bratzler and his team are working to promote safe practices and using other valuable resources on campus.

“We have virologists, immunologists, basic scientists, vaccine investigators, we have clinicians, infectious disease,” Bratzler said.

He says it’s inevitable that cases will occur and when they do, contact tracing and testing will be key.

“There is no perfect screening that can keep that out,” said Bratzler. “We can’t control what faculty, staff and students do beyond the hours that they’re on our campuses so we have to be prepared for that.”