Health experts explain why some cases in Saturday’s COVID case count were duplicated

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say some cases in Saturday’s COVID-19 case count were duplicates, but even with those taken out, the number is still a record for new daily cases in Oklahoma.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s Chief COVID Officer, says this happened because some labs were switching from manual to electronic reporting.

“Some laboratories were still faxing the results from the COVID-19 testing they were doing to the state health department,” he said. “The 4,700 cases that they reported yesterday, of course a big, big peak, some of those had already been reported via fax.”

Taking out the duplicates dropped the case count by about 200.

“They had to de-duplicate some of the data that came in yesterday,” Bratzler said.

However, the adjusted number is still almost twice as high as the state has ever seen.

“It just again highlights the fact that we have substantial community spread of the virus right now,” Bratzler said.

He’s also urging people to not let their guard down against the virus, especially with the holiday season coming up.

“People need to take this seriously. We’re seeing so much suffering, so many people ending up in the hospital, and the deaths keep climbing,” he said.

On Sunday, Oklahoma State Health Commissioner Lance Frye released a statement that reads:

“Today’s individual case number, 4,507, is a corrected version of yesterday’s number with all duplicate cases removed. Today we will not be releasing a new daily case number, allowing our data reporting system to catch up and ensure duplications are removed from the daily number prior to release moving forward. Starting tomorrow, the daily number released will not include any duplicates. We are committed to giving the public and media accurate and transparent data, and this will ensure the daily number reflects the actual case count. We will continue to point to the 7-day average, percent positivity and hospitalizations in addition to the daily number to give a more complete picture of trends. We have no reason to believe our revised number is an anomaly, but instead shows community spread is occurring. We continue to urge all Oklahomans to take this highly-contagious virus seriously and act immediately to avoid large gatherings, wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance to others. Together we can bring these numbers down and protect our friends, family and neighbors.”

Dr. George Monks, President of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, released a statement that reads:

“The shock of yesterday’s numbers are compounded by the state’s decision not to release new figures today. Even without these figures, the fact remains that our positive cases numbers have been on a steep upward curve and, without further action, this trend is unlikely to level off anytime soon. It is absolutely essential, particularly as we enter the holiday season, all Oklahomans help mitigate this disease by wearing a mask, practicing appropriate distancing and handwashing.”

