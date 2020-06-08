Health experts notice slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases in younger adults

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials in Oklahoma County are warning young adults to take more proactive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department says epidemiologists have noticed a slight increase in positive coronavirus cases in younger demographics.

On Monday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 7,205 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

Oklahoma County has seen 1,384 positive cases, which resulted in 64 deaths. Officials believe that 1,189 of those patients have recovered from the virus.

However, health officials say an increase in new cases in Oklahoma County is likely due to the state reopening from phase two to phase three.

The new cases that were reported between May 22 and June 5 were younger and less likely to be hospitalized.

Officials stress that many of the patients are not showing symptoms.

Health experts say it is extremely important for people to wear a mask when in public, wash your hands for 20 seconds frequently, and stay six feet apart.

Also, sanitize frequently touched surfaces in the home or business.