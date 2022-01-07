Health leaders requesting additional COVID-19 treatments for Oklahoma amid surge

Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusion bag during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at the Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders in Oklahoma say as COVID-19 cases continue to climb, they are doing all they can to get treatments back to the Sooner State.

Hospitals are using monoclonal antibody treatments as a way to lessen symptoms for high-risk COVID-19 patients.

“They’re kind of manufactured in a lab,” said Dr. David Chansolme, with INTEGRIS. “It’s mimicking the body’s antibody production system.”

However, the problem is there’s a nationwide shortage of the medicine.

“But as it stands now, the current supply in the state, along with expected deliveries from the next cycle, allocations are anticipated to be depleted in a month,” said State Commissioner of Health Keith Reed during a press event Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health says their team has been working with federal partners to secure more treatments for those who are at high-risk for severe COVID-19.

On Thursday, Oklahoma was approved to receive an additional 1,000 doses of Regen-Cov and BAM/ETE monoclonal treatments.

At the same time, health leaders are working to make sure that Oklahomans have access to COVID-19 tests through expanded hours, some weekend hours, and additional clinics across the state.

“We can’t put this pandemic in our rearview mirror yet,” said Keith Reed, interim Commissioner of Health. “Our team at OSDH is committed to making sure the right tools are in place through the state to fight the virus, and that we give Oklahomans the best shot at getting treatments they deserve if they get COVID-19.”

If you are seeking a test, you can find a testing site online.