OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Tulsa Health Department say more mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been confirmed in Oklahoma, but not in humans.

Health officials say a sample of mosquitoes collected in Tulsa tested positive for the virus.

In late May, KFOR told you mosquitoes carrying West Nile had been found here in Oklahoma County.

Health leaders now urge you to remove any standing water around your home to reduce the number of mosquitoes and use bug spray with “deet” if you plan to be outdoors this holiday weekend.