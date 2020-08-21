Health officials: 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following a technical delay, health officials say Oklahoma has seen more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 51,746 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,077 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 2.1% increase.

Image via Pexels

Officials say there were six additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 715.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 395 (6 deaths) (304 recovered)

Alfalfa: 7 (3 recovered)

Atoka: 91 (1 death) (72 recovered)

Beaver: 41 (39 recovered)

Beckham: 109 (1 death) (61 recovered)

Blaine: 53 (42 recovered)

Bryan: 538 (3 deaths) (454 recovered)

Caddo: 499 (20 deaths) (402 recovered)

Canadian: 1,393 (9 deaths) (1,202 recovered)

Carter: 388 (6 deaths) (333 recovered)

Cherokee: 562 (3 deaths) (427 recovered)

Choctaw: 218 (1 death) (183 recovered)

Cimarron: 14 ( 2 recovered)

Cleveland: 3,469 (62 deaths) (2,966 recovered)

Coal: 46 (38 recovered)

Comanche: 987 (11 deaths) (855 recovered)

Cotton: 22 (2 deaths) (16 recovered)

Craig: 98 (1 death) (86 recovered)

Creek: 735 (19 deaths) (626 recovered)

Custer: 257 (213 recovered)

Delaware: 493 (20 deaths) (414 recovered)

Dewey: 18 (10 recovered)

Ellis: 6 (5 recovered)

Garfield: 704 (9 deaths) (478 recovered)

Garvin: 250 (4 deaths) (225 recovered)

Grady: 489 (7 deaths) (437 recovered)

Grant: 18 (18 recovered)

Greer: 84 (8 deaths) (72 recovered)

Harmon: 36 (29 recovered)

Harper: 14 (13 recovered)

Haskell: 139 (2 deaths) (61 recovered)

Hughes: 191 (3 deaths) (147 recovered)

Jackson: 555 (7 deaths) (518 recovered)

Jefferson: 34 (31 recovered)

Johnston: 61 (47 recovered)

Kay: 281 (11 deaths) (238 recovered)

Kingfisher: 192 (141 recovered)

Kiowa: 36 (1 death) (28 recovered)

Latimer: 104 (2 deaths) (92 recovered)

Le Flore: 504 (3 deaths) (372 recovered)

Lincoln: 261 (5 deaths) (164 recovered)

Logan: 259 (1 death) (222 recovered)

Love: 83 (72 recovered)

Major: 42 (1 death) (38 recovered)

Marshall: 124 (1 death) (105 recovered)

Mayes: 383 (8 deaths) (303 recovered)

McClain: 519 (4 deaths) (441 recovered)

McCurtain: 929 (29 deaths) (788 recovered)

McIntosh: 217 (3 deaths) (183 recovered)

Murray: 84 (77 recovered)

Muskogee: 639 (16 deaths) (464 recovered)

Noble: 93 (2 deaths) (83 recovered)

Nowata: 73 (1 death) (58 recovered)

Okfuskee: 90 (3 deaths) (60 recovered)

Oklahoma: 12,328 (139 deaths) (10,439 recovered)

Okmulgee: 553 (4 deaths) (474 recovered)

Osage: 589 (12 deaths) (414 recovered)

Other: 17

Ottawa: 456 (3 deaths) (390 recovered)

Pawnee: 186 (3 deaths) (140 recovered)

Payne: 847 (4 deaths) (741 recovered)

Pittsburg: 510 (12 deaths) (375 recovered)

Pontotoc: 220 (2 deaths) (193 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 640 (9 deaths) (437 recovered)

Pushmataha: 119 (106 recovered)

Roger Mills: 10 (1 death) (7 recovered)

Rogers: 1,185 (24 deaths) (943 recovered)

Seminole: 277 (5 deaths) (221 recovered)

Sequoyah: 488 (5 deaths) (373 recovered)

Stephens: 228 (3 deaths) (194 recovered)

Texas: 1,090 (7 deaths) (1,061 recovered)

Tillman: 59 (1 death) (57 recovered)

Tulsa: 12,095 (123 deaths) (10,536 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,034 (23 deaths) (857 recovered)

Washington: 729 (39 deaths) (607 recovered)

Washita: 37 (29 recovered)

Woods: 24 (21 recovered)

Woodward: 71 (44 recovered).

(Getty)

In all, officials believe there are 7,614 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Friday, officials believe 43,417 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

In this photo taken Tuesday, June 16, 2020, a Washington National Guard medic wears full protective equipment while explaining to a driver how to insert a swab into their nasal passage at a coronavirus test site in Yakima, Wash. The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Yakima County hard, with cases surging far faster in than in the rest of the state. The virus has caused turmoil in the farm and food processing industries, where some fearful workers staged wildcat strikes recently to demand that employers provide safer working conditions. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

LATEST STORIES: