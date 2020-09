Health officials: 1,089 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say Oklahoma has surpassed 1,000 new COVID-19 cases every day for the past seven days.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 80,161 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,089 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.4% increase.

Officials say there were eight additional deaths, meaning the death toll now stands at 970.

Right now, officials say there are 612 people who are hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 599 (10 deaths) (457 recovered)

Alfalfa: 62 (38 recovered)

Atoka: 289 (1 death) (247 recovered)

Beaver: 50 (45 recovered)

Beckham: 349 (1 death) (161 recovered)

Blaine: 117 (1 death) (93 recovered)

Bryan: 890 (4 deaths) (708 recovered)

Caddo: 727 (20 deaths) (599 recovered)

Canadian: 2,087 (17 deaths) (1,714 recovered)

Carter: 528 (8 deaths) (454 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,042 (8 deaths) (791 recovered)

Choctaw: 304 (2 deaths) (263 recovered)

Cimarron: 24 (18 recovered)

Cleveland: 5,782 (68 deaths) (4,827 recovered)

Coal: 71 (62 recovered)

Comanche: 1,531 (12 deaths) (1,341 recovered)

Cotton: 67 (3 deaths) (57 recovered)

Craig: 494 (1 death) (182 recovered)

Creek: 1,095 (33 deaths) (922 recovered)

Custer: 583 (406 recovered)

Delaware: 705 (24 deaths) (591 recovered)

Dewey: 63 (1 death) (34 recovered)

Ellis: 10 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 1,552 (18 deaths) (1,210 recovered)

Garvin: 349 (4 deaths) (298 recovered)

Grady: 972 (11 deaths) (654 recovered)

Grant: 41 (31 recovered)

Greer: 106 (8 deaths) (83 recovered)

Harmon: 43 (37 recovered)

Harper: 27 (1 death) (24 recovered)

Haskell: 270 (4 deaths) (199 recovered)

Hughes: 289 (4 deaths) (245 recovered)

Jackson: 729 (10 deaths) (649 recovered)

Jefferson: 42 (37 recovered)

Johnston: 153 (4 deaths) (122 recovered)

Kay: 544 (13 deaths) (404 recovered)

Kingfisher: 330 (2 deaths) (297 recovered)

Kiowa: 71 (2 deaths) (56 recovered)

Latimer: 133 (2 deaths) (119 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,046 (17 deaths) (836 recovered)

Lincoln: 408 (10 deaths) (335 recovered)

Logan: 433 (1 death) (352 recovered)

Love: 169 (1 death) (142 recovered)

Major: 78 (1 death) (63 recovered)

Marshall: 178 (1 death) (152 recovered)

Mayes: 565 (11 deaths) (454 recovered)

McClain: 809 (7 deaths) (671 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,247 (34 deaths) (1,063 recovered)

McIntosh: 298 (5 deaths) (252 recovered)

Murray: 127 (1 death) (103 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,731 (21 deaths) (1,479 recovered)

Noble: 142 (2 deaths) (121 recovered)

Nowata: 135 (3 deaths) (118 recovered)

Okfuskee: 133 (4 deaths) (105 recovered)

Oklahoma: 17,135 (186 deaths) (14,622 recovered)

Okmulgee: 795 (5 deaths) (686 recovered)

Osage: 804 (13 deaths) (714 recovered)

Other: 54 (6 recovered)

Ottawa: 819 (4 deaths) (696 recovered)

Pawnee: 247 (3 deaths) (224 recovered)

Payne: 2,101 (6 deaths) (1,745 recovered)

Pittsburg: 901 (19 deaths) (670 recovered)

Pontotoc: 370 (3 deaths) (288 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,256 (10 deaths) (1,015 recovered)

Pushmataha: 149 (1 death) (130 recovered)

Roger Mills: 42 (1 death) (16 recovered)

Rogers: 1,757 (49 deaths) (1,430 recovered)

Seminole: 423 (6 deaths) (347 recovered)

Sequoyah: 826 (11 deaths) (655 recovered)

Stephens: 393 (5 deaths) (296 recovered)

Texas: 1,455 (8 deaths) (1,311 recovered)

Tillman: 87 (2 deaths) (75 recovered)

Tulsa: 16,363 (155 deaths) (14,761 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,430 (26 deaths) (1,265 recovered)

Washington: 967 (40 deaths) (868 recovered)

Washita: 68 (43 recovered)

Woods: 99 (34 recovered)

Woodward: 1,001 (1 death) (155 recovered).

In all, officials believe there are 12,412 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Wednesday, officials believe 66,779 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

