Health officials: 13 additional deaths, more than 1,000 coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following several days of dramatic increases in the number of coronavirus cases across the state, health officials say the Sooner State has seen another jump of more than 1,000 cases in 24 hours.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 33,775 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,089 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 3.3% increase.

Officials say there are 13 new additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 509.

There are 596 people who are hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 as of July 27.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 266 (5 deaths) (179 recovered)

Alfalfa: 3 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 58 (43 recovered)

Beaver: 35 (34 recovered)

Beckham: 38 (28 recovered)

Blaine: 34 (24 recovered)

Bryan: 356 (1 death) (254 recovered)

Caddo: 304 (12 deaths) (222 recovered)

Canadian: 913 (5 deaths) (717 recovered)

Carter: 267 (3 deaths) (216 recovered)

Cherokee: 270 (1 death) (167 recovered)

Choctaw: 157 (1 death) (144 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 2,209 (42 deaths) (1,765 recovered)

Coal: 27 (20 recovered)

Comanche: 723 (9 deaths) (646 recovered)

Cotton: 17 (2 deaths) (13 recovered)

Craig: 62 (41 recovered)

Creek: 429 (12 deaths) (313 recovered)

Custer: 162 (114 recovered)

Delaware: 379 (19 deaths) (298 recovered)

Dewey: 6 (6 recovered)

Ellis: 3 (1 recovered)

Garfield: 306 (4 deaths) (191 recovered)

Garvin: 184 (4 deaths) (153 recovered)

Grady: 380 (6 deaths) (306 recovered)

Grant: 10 (6 recovered)

Greer: 79 (7 deaths) (64 recovered)

Harmon: 9 (3 recovered)

Harper: 5 (3 recovered)

Haskell: 29 (22 recovered)

Hughes: 86 (1 death) (26 recovered)

Jackson: 395 (3 deaths) (226 recovered)

Jefferson: 27 (24 recovered)

Johnston: 36 (28 recovered)

Kay: 198 (10 deaths) (146 recovered)

Kingfisher: 88 (71 recovered)

Kiowa: 24 (1 death) (18 recovered)

Latimer: 50 (1 death) (29 recovered)

Le Flore: 157 (1 death) (100 recovered)

Lincoln: 104 (2 deaths) (69 recovered)

Logan: 159 (1 death) (132 recovered)

Love: 63 (55 recovered)

Major: 22 (1 death) (17 recovered)

Marshall: 69 (52 recovered)

Mayes: 257 (5 deaths) (168 recovered)

McClain: 356 (4 deaths) (303 recovered)

McCurtain: 804 (21 deaths) (655 recovered)

McIntosh: 138 (1 death) (98 recovered)

Murray: 53 (38 recovered)

Muskogee: 387 (16 deaths) (234 recovered)

Noble: 74 (2 deaths) (58 recovered)

Nowata: 49 (1 death) (44 recovered)

Okfuskee: 46 (25 recovered)

Oklahoma: 8,274 (92 deaths) (6,431 recovered)

Okmulgee: 349 (220 recovered)

Osage: 334 (10 deaths) (277 recovered)

Other: 18 (2 recovered)

Ottawa: 297 (2 deaths) (234 recovered)

Pawnee: 112 (3 deaths) (88 recovered)

Payne: 626 (3 deaths) (546 recovered)

Pittsburg: 158 (3 deaths) (108 recovered)

Pontotoc: 155 (2 deaths) (113 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 318 (6 deaths) (211 recovered)

Pushmataha: 78 (49 recovered)

Roger Mills: 7 (3 recovered)

Rogers: 693 (13 deaths) (457 recovered)

Seminole: 165 (5 deaths) (85 recovered)

Sequoyah: 191 (3 deaths) (92 recovered)

Stephens: 156 (2 deaths) (131 recovered)

Texas: 1,025 (7 deaths) (999 recovered)

Tillman: 47 (1 death) (43 recovered)

Tulsa: 8,177 (93 deaths) (6,664 recovered)

Wagoner: 631 (21 deaths) (491 recovered)

Washington: 540 (39 deaths) (461 recovered)

Washita: 18 (12 recovered)

Woods: 15 (13 recovered)

Woodward: 28 (22 recovered).

According to health department data on Tuesday, officials believe 26,363 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

