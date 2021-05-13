Health officials: 1,571 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders say they recorded 153 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Thursday.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 450,696 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 153 cases.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,571 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,354 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there are 139 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.23 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.