Health officials: 1,806 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say there are more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 478,858 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,806 cases since Wednesday, July 28.

At this point, officials believe there are 10,679 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,723 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there were 658 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 27 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.86 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.58 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

