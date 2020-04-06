Live Now
KFOR Afternoon News

Health officials: Common surgical masks will not protect you from viral particles

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As COVID-19 continues to spread across the globe, health officials in the United States are urging Americans to wear masks as they go out in public.

In the past, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that only people who were showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus should wear a mask.

As new data about asymptomatic carriers grew, the CDC decided to change its recommendation.

Masks should be worn in “public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission,” according to a CDC news release.

Cloth face coverings can be ordered or “made at home from common materials at low cost.”

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health stress that if you are planning to wear a mask, choose something other than a common surgical facemask.

Experts say common surgical facemasks are not designed to block viral particles. The masks also do not create a seal around your nose and mouth. Therefore, they are not effective for keeping germs out.

However, they are an effective way to reduce the spread of viral particles if you are sick.

“So there is no confusion here – the facemask is not intended to protect the person who is wearing it, instead it is intended to prevent the spread of the virus from the wearer to others,” a note from the health department read.

For CDC recommendations on face coverings, as well as a video of our U.S. Surgeon General making a cloth face cover, click here.

CDC officials are warning that cloth face coverings are not a replacement for social distancing. People wearing cloth masks should wash their hands before putting it on their face, a CDC official said during the press conference.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
US Map:

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter