Health officials: COVID-19 death toll rises to 800 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The death toll connected to COVID-19 has now reached 800 in the Sooner State, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 58,733 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 713 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.2% increase.

Officials say there was one additional death, meaning the death toll stands at 800.

Right now, officials say there are 570 people who are hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 447 (8 deaths) (340 recovered)

Alfalfa: 13 (6 recovered)

Atoka: 111 (1 death) (91 recovered)

Beaver: 44 (41 recovered)

Beckham: 123 (1 death) (105 recovered)

Blaine: 75 (1 death) (50 recovered)

Bryan: 599 (3 deaths) (518 recovered)

Caddo: 562 (20 deaths) (462 recovered)

Canadian: 1,541 (12 deaths) (1,316 recovered)

Carter: 411 (6 deaths) (362 recovered)

Cherokee: 684 (6 deaths) (495 recovered)

Choctaw: 245 (1 death) (211 recovered)

Cimarron: 14 (14 recovered)

Cleveland: 3,930 (64 deaths) (3,294 recovered)

Coal: 57 (46 recovered)

Comanche: 1,251 (11 deaths) (1,148 recovered)

Cotton: 29 (2 deaths) (20 recovered)

Craig: 119 (1 death) (95 recovered)

Creek: 812 (21 deaths) (702 recovered)

Custer: 326 (251 recovered)

Delaware: 540 (21 deaths) (462 recovered)

Dewey: 21 (15 recovered)

Ellis: 6 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 980 (12 deaths) (629 recovered)

Garvin: 261 (4 deaths) (240 recovered)

Grady: 533 (7 deaths) (468 recovered)

Grant: 25 (20 recovered)

Greer: 88 (8 deaths) (75 recovered)

Harmon: 39 (29 recovered)

Harper: 17 (14 recovered)

Haskell: 164 (4 deaths) (129 recovered)

Hughes: 215 (3 deaths) (174 recovered)

Jackson: 596 (9 deaths) (556 recovered)

Jefferson: 36 (32 recovered)

Johnston: 88 (1 death) (60 recovered)

Kay: 309 (12 deaths) (260 recovered)

Kingfisher: 262 (1 death) (177 recovered)

Kiowa: 44 (1 death) (34 recovered)

Latimer: 113 (2 deaths) (103 recovered)

Le Flore: 648 (6 deaths) (474 recovered)

Lincoln: 296 (8 deaths) (244 recovered)

Logan: 301 (1 death) (242 recovered)

Love: 107 (80 recovered)

Major: 52 (1 death) (40 recovered)

Marshall: 130 (1 death) (122 recovered)

Mayes: 414 (9 deaths) (349 recovered)

McClain: 574 (4 deaths) (495 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,025 (29 deaths) (837 recovered)

McIntosh: 237 (4 deaths) (203 recovered)

Murray: 89 (1 death) (84 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,287 (16 deaths) (560 recovered)

Noble: 105 (2 deaths) (87 recovered)

Nowata: 99 (1 death) (67 recovered)

Okfuskee: 101 (3 deaths) (81 recovered)

Oklahoma: 13,436 (154 deaths) (11,673 recovered)

Okmulgee: 613 (4 deaths) (512 recovered)

Osage: 640 (12 deaths) (567 recovered)

Other: 82

Ottawa: 524 (4 deaths) (440 recovered)

Pawnee: 219 (3 deaths) (179 recovered)

Payne: 1,180 (5 deaths) (839 recovered)

Pittsburg: 581 (15 deaths) (484 recovered)

Pontotoc: 241 (3 deaths) (210 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 863 (9 deaths) (618 recovered)

Pushmataha: 126 (1 death) (117 recovered)

Roger Mills: 13 (1 death) (10 recovered)

Rogers: 1,314 (41 deaths) (1,089 recovered)

Seminole: 323 (5 deaths) (257 recovered)

Sequoyah: 581 (8 deaths) (439 recovered)

Stephens: 252 (4 deaths) (212 recovered)

Texas: 1,143 (7 deaths) (1,083 recovered)

Tillman: 68 (1 death) (60 recovered)

Tulsa: 13,233 (132 deaths) (11,589 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,147 (23 deaths) (989 recovered)

Washington: 795 (39 deaths) (681 recovered)

Washita: 42 (34 recovered)

Woods: 25 (23 recovered)

Woodward: 97 (64 recovered).

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 8,749 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Monday, officials believe 49,184 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

