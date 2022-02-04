OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – While the Sooner State is blanketed with snow, many Oklahomans may feel normal tasks are more cumbersome and tiring. Doctors said it’s all because of how your blood, heart and lungs respond to the cold. EMSA officials said that’s why it’s imperative you prepare before going outside.

“There’s a much higher risk of having a heart attack when you’re outside exerting yourself in the snow or ice,” said Dr. Melinda Cail.

“You’re not just going outside to take an Instagram picture of the snow,” said Adam Paluka, a spokesperson for EMSA. “You’re going outside to do a job.”

Dr. Cail said the cold weather impacts how your lungs, blood and heart work.

“Your airways, when they’re cold, they constrict to try to warm the air,” said Dr. Cail. “Your body wants to shunt your blood flow from your vital organs, so it’s going to take blood away from fingers, toes, nose and other things and shunt that to things that you need to keep you alive.”

She said that can make simple tasks like walking the dog, heading to your car or shoveling snow difficult.

“Their blood vessels are constricted and so it’s harder for the heart to pump, and that includes the vessels that supply your heart muscle,” said the doctor.

When you’re finally able to warm up, Dr. Cail said your blood vessels widen to restore blood flow. However, if you warm up too quickly it can hurt. She also said the cold can make your blood thicker.

“When you have this substance trying to go through a narrower passageway, the heart has to pump harder to get the blood to move through,” she said.

“You think, ‘Okay, I’m just going to go out and shovel my driveway. It’s going to take 30 minutes,’” said Paluka. “After 10 minutes, your hands are going to start losing some of their dexterity.”

Paluka said you need to dress in layers to create air pockets in order to stay warm. He suggested you think of your body as a house.

“You have your bricks and you have the plywood, then you have the wood frame and then you have some insulation, then you have the drywall,” he said. “Everything has the opportunity to expand and contract. There’s a little bit of air in there to kind of separate your body from the elements. So, that air pocket is going to get colder before your body gets colder.”

“It obviously is going to take us longer to get the patients because the road conditions aren’t ideal everywhere,” Paluka said.

Thankfully, Paluka said the call volumes in Oklahoma City have been low. However, on Thursday, EMSA responded to eight cold exposure calls in the metro. Four of those had to be taken to the hospital, which are already understaffed and packed from COVID-19. With the winter, that problem is multiplied.

“If any additional call-ins to that just enhances that gap and makes it a whole lot deeper,” said Karyl James, Chief Nursing Officer at Mercy Hospital. “We have blocks of hotel rooms locally near the hospital that we have reserved and are paying for so that our co-workers don’t have to worry.”