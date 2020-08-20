Health officials explain why rapid tests not included in Oklahoma’s COVID-19 data

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many students across the state head back to class, there have already been some reports of students and staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

Recently, Oklahoma State University announced that 23 sorority members tested positive for the virus.

According to the university, the sorority members all took a rapid antigen test at an off-campus healthcare facility.

However, those positive cases were not immediately added to the Payne County positive case total, which is released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Officials at the health department tell KFOR the reason for that is due to the type of test that was performed.

Firstly, there are two types of tests that can be performed: a rapid antigen test or a PCR test. A rapid antigen test can return results in as little as 15 minutes, are relatively inexpensive, and can be performed at a clinic. However, officials stress that rapid antigen tests can provide false negatives.

A PCR test takes longer for results but is known to be more accurate, which is why it is considered the ‘gold standard’ for detection of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Rob Crissinger, with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, says the state follows CDC guidance on what is considered a positive COVID-19 case.

When someone tests positive after taking an antigen test, they are considered a ‘probable’ case. After that, it is recommended that they take a PCR test to be listed as a ‘confirmed’ case, which is then counted by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

“OSDH is in compliance with CDC by providing daily updates to the federal government on the number of confirmed cases and the number of probable cases. Positive results generated by antigen tests are included in the State’s ‘probable case’ count to the CDC while these cases are under investigation and individuals are retested with the PCR method,” an email to KFOR from Crissinger read.

According to data from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has 3,948 ‘probable’ cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, Chief COVID Officer at the University of Oklahoma, told KFOR that the CDC data doesn’t show how many of those ‘probable’ cases went ahead and also took the PCR test to become a ‘confirmed’ case.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that the state has seen 50,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

