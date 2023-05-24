OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) is warning residents after mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus (WNV) were found in Oklahoma County.

OCCHD says residents need to take extra precautions against mosquito-borne illness by avoiding mosquito bites and reducing habitats where mosquitoes live and breed.

All residents are urged to use the 3-Ds and a “P” of mosquito safety:

DRAIN standing water on your property so mosquitoes won’t breed. Use insect repellant that contains DEET on your clothes. DRESS appropriately to protect from mosquitoes. PROTECT – limit exposure to mosquito-induced environments.

“Getting rid of any sources of stagnant water will certainly help,” says OCCHD Deputy Chief Operating Officer Tre’ Williams.

Basics to reduce mosquito habitats: Empty buckets, flowerpots, wheelbarrows, and old tires from

holding standing water. Empty and refill birdbaths and your pet’s outdoor water bowl daily.

For standing water sources that cannot be drained, OCCHD recommends microbial larvicides,

commonly called “mosquito dunks,” that kill mosquito larvae before they emerge as adults. They are available at hardware or home improvement stores.

Be sure to protect your home from invading mosquitoes by keeping window and door screens in

good repair.

West Nile symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes a rash.

The most susceptible to illness include infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

If symptoms are severe, health officials say to contact your doctor immediately.

Learn more at Fight The Bite OK.