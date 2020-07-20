Health officials: Masks usually not dangerous for those with underlying health conditions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Local health officials are addressing underlying health conditions that preclude people from wearing masks in public, but they say there aren’t many.

“There aren’t many medical conditions that just absolutely obviate the ability to wear a mask,” said OU Medicine’s Chief Covid Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler.

It’s a question he said he gets a lot, so he checked with pulmonary doctors he works with to find out more.

He said someone having a severe asthma attack may not be able to tolerate the mask.

“But most asthmatics, I would strongly recommend that they wear a mask so that they can prevent themselves from getting the virus,” Dr. Bratzler said. “Because if they get the virus, they’re not going to do as well as a person that’s healthy.”

For weeks, photos of “mask exemption cards” have been circulating on social media. Some of them cite the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Department of Justice has warned that these are fake.

“They’re bogus. We actually talked about them at the university. We will not honor them because there is no official exemption card out there,” Dr. Bratzler said.

Another photo showing up online of a printout claiming to be from the CDC that says masks are unsafe is also a fake. The CDC told the Associated Press it’s fraudulent. In fact, the CDC promotes the wearing of masks.

LToya Knighten, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department Chief of Government Affairs, advised people with questions to check with the local mandate.

In Oklahoma City, that exemption includes people who are deaf or hard of hearing, young children, and people with developmental disabilities.

“If they feel as though wearing a mask is going to cause harm to their health, they need to talk with their medical doctor and work through those questions,” Knighten said.

Oklahoma Medical Association President Dr. George Monks said face shields are an effective alternative for people who have physical problems, like severe COPD or breathing problems, or extreme anxiety or PTSD.

“But remember, if your lung disease is so bad that it’s hard to wear a face mask, you probably shouldn’t be out in public anyway,” Dr. Monks said.

That’s because those patients are more at risk of contracting COVID-19.

