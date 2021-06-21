Health officials offer COVID-19 vaccine at Juneteenth celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many Oklahomans were out enjoying events this past weekend, officials with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department worked to make sure as many people were able to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible.

On Saturday, health officials went to the Juneteenth celebrations to offer a COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 12-years-old and up.

According to the most recent numbers from the state, 36.7% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

However, health leaders are becoming increasingly concerned about the Delta variant, which has been detected in Oklahoma.

“It’s not too late, right? We know that Oklahomans have really stepped up to the plate and have done a great job of getting out and getting vaccinated. But we still have a lot of folks out there that have yet to get their vaccine, particularly our younger age groups,” said Ltoya Knighten, with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

