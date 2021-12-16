Health officials: Oklahoma County COVID-19 mortality rate lower than national rate

The results of the study, conducted by researchers with Harvard Medical School, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Veterans Administration, were published in the New England Journal of Medicine this week. (Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders in Oklahoma County say that although COVID-19 cases are rising across the globe, we’re seeing the impact of vaccines in the area.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department announced that Oklahoma County has a lower COVID-19 mortality rate than the average in the United States.

From Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, 2021, the Oklahoma County mortality rate was 118.8 deaths per 100,000 people, according to data tracked in the state’s system for public health investigation. During the same time frame, the U.S.’s mortality rate is 127.9 deaths per 100,000 people according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the deaths in the county during that period of time, 28.6 deaths per 100,000 people come from the vaccinated, and 229.3 deaths per 100,000 people were among the unvaccinated.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who lost a loved one to this horrible disease,” said Dr. Patrick McGough, OCCHD CEO. “In that same spirit, we are overjoyed with all the lives that have been saved. We recognize that this low mortality rate shows how our partners in the county have been able to mobilize quickly and effectively, essentially saving lives. We are incredibly grateful to all the partners who trusted us to reach their constituents, including churches, health systems, cultural centers, school districts, universities and colleges, and private and government organizations. The long hours our staff continue to work have made the difference.”

So far, 1.1 million vaccine doses have been given in Oklahoma County.

In the county, 65% of the population age 5 and older is fully vaccinated.

McGough says that the health department is concerned with the rising case rate and the increasing number of hospitalizations.

Officials say everyone is encouraged to get a booster if they qualify, or consider getting their COVID-19 vaccination.