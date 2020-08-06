Health officials: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases surpass 41,000 since March

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases across Oklahoma has surpassed 41,000 since March.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 41,401 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 837 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 2.1% increase.

Image via Pexels

Officials say there were 10 additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 593.

There are 643 people who are hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 5.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 325 (6 deaths) (231 recovered)

Alfalfa: 3 (3 recovered)

Atoka: 67 (63 recovered)

Beaver: 36 (36 recovered)

Beckham: 52 (1 death) (35 recovered)

Blaine: 40 (34 recovered)

Bryan: 410 (1 death) (333 recovered)

Caddo: 392 (16 deaths) (298 recovered)

Canadian: 1,152 (7 deaths) (969 recovered)

Carter: 326 (4 deaths) (267 recovered)

Cherokee: 391 (2 deaths) (251 recovered)

Choctaw: 173 (1 death) (157 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 2,909 (55 deaths) (2,495 recovered)

Coal: 31 (25 recovered)

Comanche: 795 (10 deaths) (721 recovered)

Cotton: 18 (2 deaths) (15 recovered)

Craig: 78 (64 recovered)

Creek: 552 (13 deaths) (432 recovered)

Custer: 202 (169 recovered)

Delaware: 412 (19 deaths) (357 recovered)

Dewey: 8 (7 recovered)

Ellis: 3 (3 recovered)

Garfield: 396 (5 deaths) (311 recovered)

Garvin: 220 (4 deaths) (186 recovered)

Grady: 428 (7 deaths) (381 recovered)

Grant: 12 (9 recovered)

Greer: 82 (8 deaths) (69 recovered)

Harmon: 27 (13 recovered)

Harper: 9 (6 recovered)

Haskell: 50 (31 recovered)

Hughes: 124 (1 death) (83 recovered)

Jackson: 504 (5 deaths) (423 recovered)

Jefferson: 32 (26 recovered)

Johnston: 45 (33 recovered)

Kay: 233 (11 deaths) (186 recovered)

Kingfisher: 115 (98 recovered)

Kiowa: 27 (1 death) (26 recovered)

Latimer: 80 (1 death) (53 recovered)

Le Flore: 298 (1 death) (175 recovered)

Lincoln: 152 (2 deaths) (106 recovered)

Logan: 198 (1 death) (161 recovered)

Love: 69 (64 recovered)

Major: 27 (1 death) (23 recovered)

Marshall: 102 (1 death) (78 recovered)

Mayes: 305 (6 deaths) (236 recovered)

McClain: 424 (4 deaths) (370 recovered)

McCurtain: 839 (28 deaths) (729 recovered)

McIntosh: 166 (1 death) (126 recovered)

Murray: 69 (55 recovered)

Muskogee: 486 (16 deaths) (336 recovered)

Noble: 83 (2 deaths) (70 recovered)

Nowata: 57 (1 death) (53 recovered)

Okfuskee: 60 (40 recovered)

Oklahoma: 10,113 (109 deaths) (8,450 recovered)

Okmulgee: 441 (3 deaths) (344 recovered)

Osage: 391 (11 deaths) (332 recovered)

Other: 6

Ottawa: 358 (3 deaths) (299 recovered)

Pawnee: 130 (3 deaths) (112 recovered)

Payne: 698 (4 deaths) (620 recovered)

Pittsburg: 252 (3 deaths) (160 recovered)

Pontotoc: 188 (2 deaths) (152 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 427 (9 deaths) (318 recovered)

Pushmataha: 105 (80 recovered)

Roger Mills: 8 (7 recovered)

Rogers: 902 (16 deaths) (672 recovered)

Seminole: 221 (5 deaths) (144 recovered)

Sequoyah: 309 (4 deaths) (199 recovered)

Stephens: 192 (2 deaths) (153 recovered)

Texas: 1,046 (7 deaths) (1,016 recovered)

Tillman: 58 (1 death) (52 recovered)

Tulsa: 9,969 (105 deaths) (8,457 recovered)

Wagoner: 805 (23 deaths) (650 recovered)

Washington: 606 (39 deaths) (511 recovered)

Washita: 26 (23 recovered)

Woods: 19 (15 recovered)

Woodward: 36 (32 recovered).

(Getty)

In all, officials believe there are 6,488 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Thursday, officials believe 34,320 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

In this photo taken Tuesday, June 16, 2020, a Washington National Guard medic wears full protective equipment while explaining to a driver how to insert a swab into their nasal passage at a coronavirus test site in Yakima, Wash. The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Yakima County hard, with cases surging far faster in than in the rest of the state. The virus has caused turmoil in the farm and food processing industries, where some fearful workers staged wildcat strikes recently to demand that employers provide safer working conditions. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

