Health officials planning additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments beginning this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- As winter weather and freezing temperatures moved into Oklahoma, many clinics decided to reschedule or delay their COVID-19 vaccination events.

“While the timing of this inclement winter weather is frustrating for widespread vaccine distribution efforts across the country, we want to reassure Oklahomans that our team is prepared to face this challenge head on. We are doing everything in our power to avoid large-scale waste during this time and to continue serving as many Oklahomans as possible,” said Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say they do not expect overall COVID-19 vaccine supply to be impacted by the weather. However, they say timelines for the distribution may be delayed multiple days.

Beginning next week, OSDH says it expects to receive an additional 25% supply from Pfizer, which is in addition to a 20% increase they were already expecting to receive.

As a result, that will bring 137,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine into Oklahoma next week. The supply is from both Pfizer and Moderna and accounts for both prime and booster doses.

Due to widespread cancellations of vaccine clinics, health officials are planning to add clinics that will focus on vaccinating Oklahomans who are 65 and older, especially those in need of a booster dose.

If the weather allows, those clinics will begin this weekend. Appointments will open on the portal on Wednesday night and throughout Thursday.

Officials say you don’t need to worry about the state wasting any vaccine due to power outages and appointment cancellations.

“Our vaccine is managed through a combination of temperature monitoring systems and back-up generators. In situations of power outages, where a backup generator is not available, vaccine is quickly moved to a secondary site,” the health department said in a release.

If the shelf life of a vaccine decreases, health officials say they will not let it go to waste.