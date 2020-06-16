Health officials provide tips to prevent spread of COVID-19 at Trump rally

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As thousands of Americans prepare to head to Tulsa this weekend to attend a rally for President Donald Trump, health officials are urging visitors to use caution.

On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma Republican Party announced that the Trump Administration was planning to hand out face coverings for attendees, have hand sanitizer available at the rally, and do temperature checks of everyone at the door.

“We appreciate the President and his team of advisors for preparing temperature checks, face coverings, and hand sanitizers for Saturday’s event, and we encourage the public to closely follow all public health guidance and procedures established for the event in order to protect yourself and loved ones,” said Oklahoma State Department of Health Commissioner Lance Frye.

If you plan on attending the rally, health experts say there are steps you can take to minimize your risk of contracting COVID-19.

Before heading to the rally, attendees are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 prior to Saturday’s event. Once the event is over, minimize social interactions and consider being tested again after the rally.

While attending the rally, officials say you should wear a cloth face covering, use hand sanitizer with 60% rubbing alcohol, do not touch your face, and do your best to stay six feet away from others.

Also, be considerate of volunteers who are administering the temperature checks. If you have an elevated temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, please leave the area and watch the rally through a live stream or a recording.

Health officials stress that if you are part of a vulnerable population group, stay home and try to watch the event through a live stream or a recording.

“Our continued success on minimizing the impact of COVID-19 will come from confidence with the public to engage in the Health Department’s efforts and CDC guidance. It is an earned trust and dedicated partnership the State takes very seriously,” Frye said.