Health officials provide update to vaccination rollout in the state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Interim Commissioner of Health Lance Frye says thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations have already been given in the Sooner State.

Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed says more than 50 counties have received the Pfizer vaccine.

“We have been successful in getting vaccine into really, all parts of the state,” said Reed.

Healthcare workers as well as patients in long-term care facilities are some of those included in Phase 1 of vaccinations.

Frye says no serious side effects have been reported from those who have received the vaccine so far.

“There’s probably some sore arms out there, a few here and there and some people have probably experienced some other mild side effects of the vaccine that we’ve told everyone to expect, which means the vaccine is working,” said Frye.

The state could have the Moderna vaccine as early as next week.

Officials say if approved by the FDA for emergency use, shipments could begin Sunday.

“If they do begin on Sunday, we would expect over the next two to three days that we would be receiving the vaccine possibly as early as Monday, but we still don’t know yet,” said Reed.

Governor Kevin Stitt also announced this week that teachers will now be included in Phase 2 of vaccinations.

Teachers for Pre-K through 12 will be included.

As of now, there is no exact timeline on when they can expect to receive their dose, but state officials say Phase 2 is expected to start in January.

Also up in the air is how exactly many doses Oklahoma will receive by January.

“We know that we’re gonna get enough vaccine for everybody in the state of Oklahoma, we just don’t know how quickly it’s gonna be coming in,” said Frye.