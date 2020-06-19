Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
Tulsa Trump Rally Update

Health officials recommend prevention against COVID-19 when attending large gatherings

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is recommending individuals who are considering attending large events to wear a mask and distance from others as much as possible.

Individuals should wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after being in a public place, or after blowing the nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

According to the CDC, large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area pose the highest risk for the spread of COVID-19.

Oklahoma County residents should schedule a test for COVID-19 within 5-6 days after attending a large event. All event attendees should monitor themselves for possible development of COVID-19 symptoms for 2-14 days after an event, even if they’ve been tested.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter