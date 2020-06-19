Health officials recommend prevention against COVID-19 when attending large gatherings

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is recommending individuals who are considering attending large events to wear a mask and distance from others as much as possible.

Individuals should wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after being in a public place, or after blowing the nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

According to the CDC, large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area pose the highest risk for the spread of COVID-19.

Oklahoma County residents should schedule a test for COVID-19 within 5-6 days after attending a large event. All event attendees should monitor themselves for possible development of COVID-19 symptoms for 2-14 days after an event, even if they’ve been tested.