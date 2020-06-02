Health officials release additional information about contact tracing in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more people go out in public after restrictions were lifted in the Sooner State, health officials say they are working to increase contact tracing efforts.

On Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health released a Contact Tracing Overview document to inform the public about what to expect with contact tracing.

Contact tracing is a method aimed at reducing the spread of an infectious disease like COVID-19 and involves public health department employees contacting people who have tested positive for the disease.

Contact tracers ask questions to find out who may have been in contact with the COVID-19 patient in order to provide symptom checking, testing information and quarantine guidance when needed. An overview of contact tracing can be found here.

“Testing and contact tracing are key elements in the ongoing fight to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye said. “Through public-private partnerships that include trained professionals from the Oklahoma National Guard, the University of Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State University, we are pleased to have quickly grown our state’s contact tracing team to nearly 600 individuals.”

Officials say the state’s contact tracers will never request personal information like a Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number. They will also not send emails or texts requesting a click on a link or attachment.

People who think they may have received a fraudulent text or other communication from someone posing as public health official should immediately contact the Oklahoma State Department of Health at (405) 271-5600.