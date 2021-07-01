Health officials report 329 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As concern grows about the prevalence of the delta variant, health officials say Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 458,180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 329 cases since Wednesday, June 30.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,866 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,606 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there were 134 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Health leaders say over 1.77 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.51 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.