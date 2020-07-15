Health officials requesting comments for state WIC Program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health officials are soliciting comments from individuals regarding the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Input is needed for the State Plan of Program Operations for the 2020 Federal Fiscal Year.

WIC is a federally funded nutrition education and supplemental food program for low income pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, infants, and children up to 5 years of age. Eligibility is determined by nutritional risk and incomes that fall below 185 percent of the poverty level. Currently, approximately 67,607 Oklahomans participate in the WIC Program each month.

It also provides a monthly prescription of nutritious foods tailored to supplement the dietary needs of participants. The foods are specifically chosen to provide consistency with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and established dietary recommendations for infants and children under 5 years of age.

Individuals with comments regarding the WIC program should contact:

Terry J. Bryce

Director, WIC Service

Oklahoma State Department of Health

2401 NW 23rd Street, Suite 70

Oklahoma City, OK 73107-2475

Phone 1-888-655-2942 or 405-271-4676

Email: TerryB@health.ok.gov

These comments must be received before July 31.

