Health officials: Technical difficulties lead to delay in COVID-19 numbers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at the Oklahoma State Department of Health say technical difficulties have led to a delay in the state’s coronavirus case numbers.
On Tuesday, the health department announced that it was unable to update COVID-19 numbers at this time.
Officials did not give a timeline for when the issue would be fixed.
