OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say Monday’s COVID-19 data will be delayed.

Authorities with the health department say they are experiencing technical difficulties, which has prevented them from releasing the updated COVID-19 numbers.

Due to technical difficulties, we are unable to provide updated COVID-19 numbers at this time. Updated data will be available at https://t.co/PeAY282JW5 as soon as possible. — OK Dept of Health (@HealthyOklahoma) August 16, 2021

Officials say those numbers will be released online as soon as possible.