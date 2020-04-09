Health officials urging Oklahomans to refrain from non-essential domestic travel ahead of Easter holiday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Easter weekend quickly approaches, health officials in the metro are strongly urging Oklahomans to refrain from non-essential domestic travel.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department say a domestic travel advisory is in effect.

Due to the local community spread of COVID-19, non-essential travel may increase your chances of getting COVID-19, if there are other travelers with infection.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all states.

“We cannot let our guard down during this Holiday weekend in our state”, said Dr. Patrick McGough, D.N.P, executive director of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.



“I urge us all to continue practicing physical distancing this weekend by staying home as much as possible, and only going out for essential needs,” he added.



The domestic travel advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including, but not limited to public health professionals, food supply, trucking, and financial services as outlined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.