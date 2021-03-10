Health officials warn against excess spring break travel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Spring break is observed next week and health officials worry excess travel could cause yet another spike in COVID-19 cases.

“I think we’re all watching very carefully, so two to three weeks after spring break and after Easter, will we see case counts start to increase again,” asked Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Chief COVID-19 Officer.

Dr. Bratzler says he worries the decrease in cases of the virus will create a false sense of security and will encourage excess travel.

“COVID is still out there. I think that’s important for people to remember,” said Dr. Bratzler.

Dr. Braztler warns that although the CDC has relaxed masking recommendations, the new guidelines do not equal a free for all.

“Remember that in the guidance sent out from the CDC this week on relaxing some of the masking requirements, that only applied to small groups, particularly with close family members,” said Dr. Bratzler.

The CDC still recommends against traveling. Dr. Bratzler says it is possible to travel safely, but he says planning ahead is key.

“Parts of the country have different rates of COVID-19…Texas has higher rates of transmission right now than Oklahoma. Just remember to maybe take a few moments and look at where you’re going,” he said.

He also recommends being aware of the different variants that might be spreading where you’re traveling.

“There are different variants that are traveling around the country, so you need to remember that when you travel around the country, you may potentially put yourself at risk of exposure of putting yourself at risk for one of those other variants,” said Dr. Bratzler.

Dr. Bratzler also wants international travelers to remember they will need a negative COVID-19 test before returning and will also need to quarantine for one week.