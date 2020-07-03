HealthCARE Express to host live, virtual craft events for moms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – HealthCARE Express is giving moms a break with a little well-deserved fun by hosting live, virtual craft events.
The first event will be a step-by-step acrylic painting and lettering class on July 9 from 6-8 p.m.
A list of items and instructions on what will be needed will be given to those participating.
To sign up and stay up to date on the event, moms should join this Facebook Group.
This group will host various free, live craft events, and members will also be able to network with other moms and access health and wellness information from HealthCARE Express resources and providers.
