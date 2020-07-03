HealthCARE Express to host live, virtual craft events for moms

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – HealthCARE Express is giving moms a break with a little well-deserved fun by hosting live, virtual craft events.

The first event will be a step-by-step acrylic painting and lettering class on July 9 from 6-8 p.m.

A list of items and instructions on what will be needed will be given to those participating.

To sign up and stay up to date on the event, moms should join this Facebook Group.

This group will host various free, live craft events, and members will also be able to network with other moms and access health and wellness information from HealthCARE Express resources and providers.

Latest stories:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter