HealthCARE Express to install ‘Little Libraries’ at each location

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – HealthCARE Express says it is working to help Oklahomans expand their horizons by installing ‘Little Libraries’ at each location.

The ‘Little Libraries’ will provide a free and simple way for the community to exchange and share books.

If you have any books you would like to donate, just bring them to your nearest HealthCARE Express to be added to the collection.

To find a location, visit the clinic’s website.

