HealthCARE Express to install ‘Little Libraries’ at each location

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – HealthCARE Express says it is working to help Oklahomans expand their horizons by installing ‘Little Libraries’ at each location.

The ‘Little Libraries’ will provide a free and simple way for the community to exchange and share books.

If you have any books you would like to donate, just bring them to your nearest HealthCARE Express to be added to the collection.

To find a location, visit the clinic’s website.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter