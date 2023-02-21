OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition hosted a virtual meeting on Tuesday with health professionals to discuss a variety of health related topics.

Numerous health professionals from across the state participated in the meeting such as:

Jean Hausheer, M.D. , is a past president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association and leader of the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition COVID-19 Task Force

The virtual meeting was held to address a variety of topics relating to Norovirus, COVID-19, RSV, Influenza, immunizations and treatment options. Those topics included:

FDA-approved treatments

COVID immunization rates

Covid XBB Variant and treatment options

MyHealth update on COVID, Flu and RSV

Health experts discussed a new virus making its way through Oklahoma called Norovirus.

Dr. Stan Schwartz explained the virus and how avoid spreading it.

“Your alcohol-based disinfectants like Purell are not very effective against it,” Dr. Schwartz said. “The second thing is it can persist for a long time on surfaces, perhaps up to weeks.”

Officials say handwashing is key to fighting the Norovirus. It is also recommended to use bleach-based cleaners and washing clothes in hot water.

“It’s all about hand hygiene and avoiding indoor crowds especially where meal are taking,” added Dr. Schwartz.