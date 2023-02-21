OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition hosted a virtual meeting on Tuesday with health professionals to discuss a variety of health related topics.
Numerous health professionals from across the state participated in the meeting such as:
- Jean Hausheer, M.D., is a past president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association and leader of the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition COVID-19 Task Force
- Dale Bratzler, D.O., chief COVID officer and Interim Dean of the Hudson College of Public Health at the University of Oklahoma
- Mark Rowland, M.D., a Tulsa-based infectious disease specialist
- David Holden, M.D., president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association and an orthopedic surgeon based in Oklahoma City
- David Kendrick, M.D., MPH, founder and CEO of MyHealth Access Network, department chair of Medical Informatics at the OU School of Community Medicine
The virtual meeting was held to address a variety of topics relating to Norovirus, COVID-19, RSV, Influenza, immunizations and treatment options. Those topics included:
- FDA-approved treatments
- COVID immunization rates
- Covid XBB Variant and treatment options
- MyHealth update on COVID, Flu and RSV
Health experts discussed a new virus making its way through Oklahoma called Norovirus.
Dr. Stan Schwartz explained the virus and how avoid spreading it.
“Your alcohol-based disinfectants like Purell are not very effective against it,” Dr. Schwartz said. “The second thing is it can persist for a long time on surfaces, perhaps up to weeks.”
Officials say handwashing is key to fighting the Norovirus. It is also recommended to use bleach-based cleaners and washing clothes in hot water.
“It’s all about hand hygiene and avoiding indoor crowds especially where meal are taking,” added Dr. Schwartz.