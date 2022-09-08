NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A local health care system is preparing for a free community event to help Oklahomans as they get older.

Norman Regional Health System announced the inaugural Healthy Aging Awareness Fair at The Well, located at 210 James Garner Ave. in Norman, on Sunday, Sept. 25.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., organizers say they will work to enhance health and wellness in the community.

Visitors will be connected with resources to help add quality of life as they age.

Some of the vendors that are lined up for the free event include:

The Well: Offering health resources, community classes, events

OU’s OLLIE program: Promote life-long learning opportunities

Nutrition and Food Services at NRHS: Guests can sample a heart healthy item and cookbooks

Health Club: Demonstrate gentle yoga and learn more about silver sneakers classes.

Norman Animal Shelter: Promote volunteering and get to spend time with the animals to help with mental health as most elderly can no longer care for a pet.

AARP

National Arthritis Foundation

Norman Aging Services: Promote community programs, services, and referrals to assist and promote healthy independent living.