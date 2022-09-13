OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The first MAPS 3 Senior Wellness Center is preparing for a weekend full of art, food, and fun.

Healthy Living OKC is hosting the 3rd Annual Fall Festival on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1.

Organizers say the Arts & Craft Show takes place indoors on both days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will have more than 40 booths of handmade items.

“Healthy Living OKC has an expansive Art Program to include painting, fused glass, pottery, drawing and craft classes,” said Linda Burgett, Art Coordinator. “And our members have been working all year to prepare to share their talents with the community.”

On Saturday, the Fall Festival will include Made in Oklahoma vendors, food trucks, and a children’s area with games and art experiences. Children can take part in painting pumpkins, beading bracelets, face painting, sack races, bowling, corn hole, and an Alpaca photo booth.

A $10 wristband allows children of all ages to enjoy the activities.

Organizers say adults can also enjoy a car show that will be held at Putnam City Baptist Church, which is adjacent to the festival.

Healthy Living OKC is located at 11501 N. Rockwell Ave. in Oklahoma City.

