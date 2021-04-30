Hearing for former Oklahoma state senator’s law license reinstatement concludes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Closing arguments were made at the Oklahoma Bar Association Friday afternoon for a former top Oklahoma politician who wants his law license back.

You may remember on the first day of this hearing, KFOR’s news crew was told after lunch to stay out of the hearing room.

News 4 complained about the lack of transparency for the public, and on day two of the trial, we were able to view a video feed of the proceedings.

But today, on the last day of the hearing – the video feed was cut and we were left with only audio of what was taking place inside the hearing.

News 4 made multiple requests to the Oklahoma Bar Association for a live video feed to be restored, but it never was. KFOR was only able to hear what was said on Friday.

Earlier this week, former State Senator Mike Morgan testified he should have never put his name on a bill passed during the 2007 legislative session.

He believes that event ultimately put him behind bars for 18 months.

“Mr. Morgan responded ‘I am guilty under the law,'” said the former lawmaker’s attorney. “‘I am guilty under the law, but in my heart I didn’t take a bribe.'”

Former State Senator Mike Morgan

Morgan was found guilty of accepting $12,000 in bribes to influence that piece of legislation, which took away some of the regulations that use to govern companies that own assisted living centers.

“My lack of diligence is what caused this problem,” said Morgan during his testimony. “If I had documented my files, if I had made notes the way I normally do, know how to do, I think none of this would have happened.”

Morgan’s lawyer claims the former senator is a changed man and deserves to be able to practice law once again.

He also claims the bar association didn’t provide enough evidence to question his moral character.

“They didn’t go out and interview anybody that came on that witness stand and testified in a manner negative to his moral character,” said Morgan’s lawyer.

The Bar Association said this former politician is the same as he was when he was convicted.

“He has been established to be a corrupt politician and a lawyer who thinks rules don’t apply to him,” said the representative for the Oklahoma Bar Association. “We know a convicted felon can’t buy a handgun. Can’t serve on a jury. But if reinstated, he’ll certainly be allowed to try a case before a jury.”

A recommendation will be made to the State Supreme Court on whether or not Morgan should get his law license back. Then, it’s up to those Justices to decide. That process will likely take weeks or possibly months.