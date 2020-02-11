Hearing set for man charged in 1999 Oklahoma slayings

VINITA, Okla. (AP/KFOR) – A March 26 preliminary hearing has been set for a Kansas man charged in the 1999 deaths of an Oklahoma couple and the disappearance and presumed deaths of their teenage daughter and her friend.

Craig County Court records show the hearing was scheduled Friday for Ronnie Dean Busick, 68, who is charged with killing Danny Freeman and Kathy Freeman, 16-year-old Ashley Freeman and 16-year-old Lauria Bible.

Ronnie Busick, Craig County Jail.

Busick was found competent for trial in December.

The bodies of Danny and Kathy Freeman were found in the burned rubble of their mobile home in Welch, about 70 miles northeast of Tulsa.

In an arrest affidavit filed in Busick’s case, authorities believe Ashley Freeman and Bible were “kidnapped, tied up, raped and held at Welch’s mobile home for a ‘matter of days’ before being strangled.”

An anonymous caller told investigators that the teens were both killed and their bodies were dumped in a mineshaft southwest of Picher, Oklahoma. Although authorities say they have searched the area, their bodies have never been found.

Busick has denied any involvement in the case or knowledge of where the girls are.

Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible (family photo)

Ronnie Dean Busick, 68, of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested and charged in 2018 with four counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of arson in the case.

Authorities have said two other suspects in the case are now dead.