Hearings continue over OG&E’s proposed price increase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OG&E and the Oklahoma Corporation Commission are participating in hearings to discuss rate hikes for OG&E customers following the February freeze.

The Oklahoma-based energy company reportedly paid up to 1,000 times more than normal to meet electricity demands as the record-breaking arctic temperatures befell Oklahoma.

OG&E is asking the Corporation Commission to approve a plan that would raise customer rates by about $2 per month over the next 28 years so they can pay back the $760 million owed to suppliers.

The hearing continued Wednesday in court and is expected to continue through at least Thursday.