Heart Health Month: Take a healthy initiative and focus on your heart

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In the U.S. and worldwide, heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death for both men and women.

February is Heart Health Month, a federally designated month that aims to remind Americans to take a healthy initiative and focus on their hearts.

Oklahoma ranks number four out of five states with the highest death rates.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and smoking are key risk factors for heart disease.

You can eliminate your risk factors and help fight the deadly disease by incorporating healthy habits such as:

Increase healthy foods and drinks

Keep a healthy weight

Get regular physical activity

Quit smoking and stay away from secondhand smoke

The OKC-County Health Department is aiming to reduce the risk through the free “My Heart” program.

The program is for residents within Oklahoma County between the ages of 20 and 64 who think they have at least one of these risk factors: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar, or are overweight. The program offers free doctor visits, lab tests, medication, and access to Total Wellness classes.

If you would like to see if you qualify, call (405) 419-4049 or visit this website.