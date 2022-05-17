OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma hospital has paid more than $1 million to settle claims that it submitted false claims to Medicare.

United States Attorney Robert J. Troester announced that the Oklahoma Heart Hospital South has paid $1,151,770 to settle civil claims stemming from allegations it violated the False Claims Act.

OHHS owns and operates the Oklahoma Heart Hospital South, which is an acute care hospital located in Oklahoma City.

Following an internal review and audit, OHHS discovered irregularities regarding its billing of certain services, and proactively contacted the government to self-disclose the issues.

At that point, the United States investigated the disclosures and issues raised by the company.

Officials say throughout the investigation, OHHS cooperated with the United States Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.

The investigation revealed that from June 1, 2013 through May 21, 2019, OHHS submitted claims to Medicare for Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation services.

Before billing Medicare, OHHS was required to have a physician complete and sign an individualized treatment plan for the patient.

However, the U.S. alleges that OHHS violated the False Claims Act because physicians did not complete needed paperwork for certain Medicare beneficiaries.

To resolve the claims, OHHS agreed to pay $1,151,770.50 to the United States.

In reaching this settlement, OHHS did not admit liability, and the government did not make any concessions about the legitimacy of the claims.