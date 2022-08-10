SAPULPA, Okla. (KFOR) – An automotive museum is expanding along a historic roadway.

The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum is hoping to complete a 7,400-square-foot addition in time for the highway’s 2026 centennial.

Organizers say the additional space will allow the museum to increase their vehicle inventory and other exhibits.

“We have many others we’d like to display,” said Lina Holmes, executive director. “Our founding members are all car people and they all have collections.”

The southern face of the additional will include a glass wall that will allow Route 66 travelers to gaze into the museum.

“This gives the museum a much stronger street presence,” said David Reed, founder and principal of Reed Architecture. “That large glass façade will present a really nice backdrop to that giant gas pump.”

For more information, visit the museum’s website.