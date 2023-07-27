WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has announced that after a four-month investigation, authorities has arrested two people, Lisa Zumstein and Madeline Zumstein both of Wellston, Oklahoma.

Lisa Zumstein, Image courtesy Lincoln Co. Sheriff Madeline Zumstein, Image courtesy Lincoln Co. Sheriff

Police officials say through a joint effort with Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue, 72 animals were seized from the property and transported by Blaze’s Rescue where they are now being housed and cared for.

The Sheriff’s Office says both individuals have been charged with one count of felony animal neglect with the possibility of additional charges.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

Image courtesy Lincoln Co. Sheriff Image courtesy Lincoln Co. Sheriff