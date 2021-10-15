Heartland Flyer collides with car carrier trailer; cars sent flying upon impact

MARIETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Heartland Flyer train collided with a car carrier trailer that became stuck on railroad tracks Friday night.

The collision occurred at around 7 p.m. at U.S. 77 Addington Bend Road.

The trailer got stuck on the tracks and could not move, according to the Love County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer.

Heartland Flyer

Sheriff’s Office personnel attempted to contact train operators to warn them about the stuck carrier trailer, but the train couldn’t be stopped on time.

The train hit the carrier trailer, splitting it in half and sending its cars flying everywhere, according to the PIO.

The driver of the trailer was not injured.

Four people aboard the train were taken to Mercy Health and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.