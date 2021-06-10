Heat Alert continues for Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA officials are issuing a Medical Heat Alert this afternoon with an urgent warning of extreme caution when spending time outdoors.

EMSA paramedics responded to 19 heat-related emergency calls in the Oklahoma City Metro area as of 4:30 p.m. today.

15 of today’s heat-related illness calls happened at the Women’s College World Series.

EMSA is asking everyone to take precautions before going outdoors.

Since midnight Wednesday, EMSA has responded to 29 heat-related calls in the Oklahoma City area.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

This is the first EMSA Medical Heat Alert of 2021.

EMSA’s Heat Alert will remain in effect until the temperatures decrease significantly.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE KFOR News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.