Heat Alert remains in effect in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency Medical Services Authority is keeping its Heat Alert for Oklahoma City in effect.

EMSA officials issued a Heat Alert on Tuesday after paramedics treated five people for heat-related illnesses.

Paramedics responded to four heat-related emergencies on Wednesday, according to an EMSA news release.

“EMSA issues a Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period,” the news release states. “The Heat Alert will remain in effect until the temperatures decrease significantly.”

Related Content EMSA issues Heat Alert in Oklahoma City metro area

KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan’s forecast shows that high temperatures won’t start to decrease until Saturday.

Mike Morgan’s forecast for July 2-12

EMSA officials provided the following heat safety tips:

• PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

• No alcohol or caffeine.

• If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

• Don’t limit your air conditioning.

• Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

• Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

Latest Stories