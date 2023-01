OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family is starting off the New Year by picking up the pieces following an early morning fire.

Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a home near N.W. 16th and Ann Arbor.

When they arrived at the scene, fire crews reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the house.

Firefighters say a heating lamp at the back of the house for pets likely sparked the blaze.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.