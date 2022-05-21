OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A trailer-home in southeast Oklahoma City was damaged by heavy fire Saturday morning.

Oklahoma City Fire Department crews were called a little before 10:30 a.m. to the 11300 block of SE 74th Street, near SE 74th and Westminster, regarding heavy fire burning in the middle and rear of a trailer-home.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze.

A trailer-home caught on fire in SE Oklahoma City.

The homeowner escaped to safety and was not injured, but is now displaced, according to Fire Department officials.

Half of the trailer-home was consumed by the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and a damage estimate has not yet been determined.

The home was not equipped with a smoke detector.

More information will be provided once available.